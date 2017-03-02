Cycling star Archibald in line for another award

Milngavie cycling star Katie Archibald has been nominated for Sporting Breakthrough Award at next weeek’s inaugural NRS Scottish Sporting Awards.

The awards ceremony at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, on Friday, March 10, will celebrate and reward the outstanding achievements of Scotland’s exceptional sporting stars from across disabled, professional and amateur sport.

Archibald had previously excelled in swimming before changing track to focus on cycling at the age of 17, and going on to win an Olympic gold in Rio for the Women’s team pursuit when she was only 22.

She recieved her nomination in recognition that her “ability to re-focus her commitment to a new sport shows how talented she is, becoming a National, European, World and Olympic champion at such a young age.”

Katie became Scotland’s first female track cycling world champion, currently rides on the track for Great Britain and the Scottish Cycling Braveheart.com team and was appointed an MBE this year for her services to cycling.

The NRS Scottish Sporting Awards aim to celebrate sport and raise funds for Nordoff Robbins Scotland, the largest music therapy charity in Scotland dedicated to using the power of music to change lives.

The therapists work with people of all ages who are isolated by disability or illness, from children with autism to adults with dementia, music therapy can make a profound difference to wellbeing and quality of life for both the beneficiary of the treatment and their family, which is why Nordoff Robbins are passionately committed to making music change lives.

Ten awards will be issued on the night by sporting celebrities alongside the sponsors of each award.

Categories are: Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Contribution to Sport, Team Performance of the Year, Ambassadors of Sport Award, Coach of the Year, Sporting Breakthrough Award, Parasport Personality of the Year (Male), Parasport Personality of the Year (Female), Unsung Sporting Hero Award and Action Sports Award.

The charity needs to raise £500,000 a year.