Bearsden pupils in top form to win nationals

A school is celebrating after some of its pupils from Bearsden landed national titles in not just one but two different sports.

The youngsters from the High School of Glasgow and the Junior High School in Bearsden were in top form at the Scottish Primary Schools Championships for tennis and swimming last week.

Top swimmers Fergus Currie (11), Jamie Ritchie (12) , Milo Harris (11) and David McCallum

The primary 4 tennis team from the Junior High School were winners in the Scottish Primary Schools Tennis finals at Scotstoun.

Eight primary schools made it to the finals and the Junior School’s team won on points, after playing eight games each.

In the winning team were Freya Easson, Mae Fraser, Jude McEwan and Robbie Livingston, all four from Bearsden.

And there was more success at the Scottish Primary Schools’ Swimming Team Championships where the High School of Glasgow’s primary boy swimmers took top honours.

The High School team won both the 12 years and under boys’ medley relay and freestyle competitions, winning the Daily Record freestyle trophy.

In the winning boys’ team were Fergus Currie (11), Jamie Ritchie (12) , Milo Harris (11) , all three from Bearsden, and David McCallum (10) from Kelvindale.

Fergus and Jamie are in the transitus year at the High School of Glasgow and Milo and David are in Primary 6 at the High School’s Junior School in Bearsden.