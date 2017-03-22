Youth Parliament candidates announced for Strathkelvin constituency

Congratulations to Beth Gilmour from Lenzie Academy and Zac McCaffery from Bishopbriggs Academy who are the newly elected Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) for the Strathkelvin and Bearsden constituency.

The declaration was made at the East Dunbartonshire Council Chambers, Kirkintilloch on Friday March 17 in front of Councillors, Head Teachers, Council Officers, friends and family.

Turnout in East Dunbartonshire was one the highest in Scotland with 3,955 votes being cast.

For the last two weeks young people across Scotland have been making their voices heard by voting for their chosen candidates via the Young Scot website. All young people aged 12 to 25 years who live or receive an education in East Dunbartonshire were eligible to vote and during the voting fortnight polling stations were set up across the Secondary School estate.

The Council’s Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said, “Congratulations to Beth and Zac who were absolutely thrilled to have been elected to represent the young people within their communities through the Scottish Youth Parliament.

“This is a fantastic platform to voice the issues that matter to them and I am pleased that so many young people in East Dunbartonshire took the time to read the candidates’ manifestos and vote in this election.

“I would also like to congratulate the other candidates who worked so hard on their campaigns. Whilst they are bound to be disappointed that they haven’t been elected this time, I’m sure that they will find this experience invaluable as they pursue future opportunities.”

The candidates who stood for the Strathkelvin and Bearsden Constituency were:

· Lewis Campbell (St Ninian’s High School)

· Lauren Donnelly (St Ninian’s High School)

· Beth Gilmour (Lenzie Academy)

· Zac McCaffery (Bishopbriggs Academy)

· Christopher McHugh (Turnbull High School)

There were no candidates from East Dunbartonshire standing in the Clydebank and Milngavie constituency.

Beth Gilmour said, “I would like to thank everybody who voted and for getting involved in these important elections. It is vital that young people grasp the opportunity to have their voices heard and I’m delighted that turnout was so high in East Dunbartonshire.

“All the candidates put so much work into their campaigns and it is a real privilege to be elected from among such a strong field. I am eager to get started in my new role and to begin work on the issues that matter to local young people.”

Zac McCaffery added, “I would first like to say how honoured I am to be elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament to represent Strathkelvin and Bearsden.

“I intend to work hard to follow the excellent work of the Scottish Youth Parliament and the previous MSYPs in this constituency. I will hopefully work alongside the East Dunbartonshire Youth Council to ensure I meet the expectations of the young people who elected me and alongside my fellow MSYPs to reach this common goal.”

Ann Davie, concluded, “Both Beth and Zac are very keen to embrace the challenges ahead and I look forward to seeing them getting stuck into their roles as MSYPs and making a real difference for the young people in East Dunbartonshire.”