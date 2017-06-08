Your old clothes could be a lifesaver

A cafe owner has urged residents to help the homeless by donating much-needed clothes.

Brenda Haldane, from the Village Cafe in Bishopbriggs, supports charity H4TH (Help For The Homeless) which provides food and clothing for homeless people from their base in Glasgow’s Cadogan Street.

Can you help the homeless?

She said: “It’s a wonderful charity and they badly need men’s and women’s shoes and denims at the moment.

“If you can’t ake it to Cadogan Street on a Thursday evening to make a donation just drop it off at the Village Cafe and we’d be delighted to take it for you.”

For more information about H4TH visit their Facebook page.