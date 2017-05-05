Your help needed to design a women’s history walk

People are being invited to help to design a Women’s History Walk in Milngavie with Glasgow Women’s Library.

Do you have an interest in women’s history and outdoor walking?

Would you like to work with experienced staff from Glasgow women’s library at Milngavie Library to design your own women’s history walk for Milngavie?

Over three sessions, you will learn how to develop a small women’s history walk from stories and memories of local women and produce a plan and route for your own local walk.

The sessions are being held on Thursdays May 11,18, 25 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Milngavie Library, Allander Road.

Session 1 will allow participants to see examples of walks by other groups and create the outline of a short women’s heritage walk in your town or village using your own local knowledge and stories gathered through Trails and Tales.

Session 2 is an outdoors walking session where people will test the route planned in session 1.

Session 3 participants will decide on what your local walk will look like and what women and themes will feature on the walk.

Phone the library on 0141 956 2776 for more information.