Youngsters get a kick out of summer of street football

Young football fans are in for a treat this summer as the council’s street football programme has kicked off.

From this week until Friday, August 4, (inclusive), between 7-9pm, the portable playing pitch will be popping up in the car park of Holy Trinity Primary School, on Newdyke Road in Kirkintilloch.

The programme, being run by the council and its partners, encourages 11-17 years old to get involved in sport on a Friday night.

The initiative is aimed at giving youngsters an alternative to antisocial behaviour and is supported by Sports Development, Community Safety and Police Scotland.