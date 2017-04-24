Young biker killed in accident is named

A young motorcyclist who tragically died after a road crash on Thursday, April 20, has been named.

Police confirmed Lawrence Fraser (21) from Bishopbriggs passed away at Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being seriously injured in the accident at Lambhill.

His Honda CB600 motorbike was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio and a Metrocab on Balmore Road near to its junction with Skirsa Street, Glasgow, around 5.20pm.

The drivers of the Clio and the Metrocab were uninjured.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. and police are appealing for witnesses

Constable Adnan Alam of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Helen Street said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have seen the motorcyclist driving in the area before the crash took place..

“Anyone with information should contact officers at the Road Policing Complex at Helen Street, Glasgow through 101.”