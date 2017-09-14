Young ambassadors join sporting heroes at Hampden Park

Pupils from East Dunbartonshire’s secondary schools attended a special Young Ambassadors Conference last week led by Olympic snowboarder Jenny Jones.

As part of the National Lottery funded programme, each year sportscotland host six Young Ambassadors conferences across the country and two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are invited to attend.

More than 150 pupils attended the third Young Ambassador conference of 2017 which took place at Hampden Park, where they were joined by sporting heroes from the worlds of football, rugby, swimming and athletics.