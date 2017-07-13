Worried missing safety bollards could lead to town centre tragedy

Council chiefs have admitted that they don’t know when missing safety bollards will be replaced at Kirkintilloch town centre’s controvertial shared space scheme.

At least two bollards outside the Bank of Scotland at the junction of Catherine Street and Cowgate have been missing for more than a week.

They were removed after repeatedly being hit by vehicles veering off the road surface onto the pavement while turning the corner.

The other three corners of the junction still have bollards in place, athough several have been left damaged by similar collisions.

The Herald has received several complaints from residents worried that the absence of bollards could lead to tragedy.

One mum said: “It’s the school holidays which only makes it worse because there are so many children in the town centre.

“The bollards were always getting hit by cars, but if the bollards aren’t there there’s nothing to stop them from hitting people waiting to cross on the pavement instead.

“The council just don’t seem to care. We all know what’s eventually going to happen here and it seems that somebody getting seriously hurt is the only thing that might make them take notice.”

The bollards were not included in the original design of the town centre plans but were added following consultation with residents.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The council is aware that a number of bollards have been damaged by vehicles since they were installed and remedial work will be carried out as soon as possible as part of the council’s contract with Rainton.

“The inclusion of bollards on each corner of the Catherine Street junction was the result of feedback received from local consultees.

“We will continue to monitor the area - involving liaising with local partners, including Police Scotland.”

The council were asked to provide a timescale for the replacement of the bollards but were unable to provide one.