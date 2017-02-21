Work underway at Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall

Work has started on the £1.1million project to transform Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall.

Construction work to extensively upgrade the facility began on Monday, February 13, and is set to run for completion at the end of April.

The work will involve a full refurbishment to the main and lesser hall, a new kitchen, fully refurbished toilets throughout and general repairs and upgrades to the outside of the building.

Following the £1.1m internal refurbishment of the Bishopbriggs Memorial Hall, library services and the Temporary Hub will operate from the building as work begins on the £2m Hub development at nearby Bishopbriggs Library.

The project has been come in for criticism after it was scaled back by council bosses - with the budget slashed from £5.6million down to £2.1million.

But Depute Council Leader Billy Hendry insisted it was good news for the town.

He said: “The work at the War Memorial Hall and the development of a Community Hub at Bishopbriggs Library is great news for Bishopbriggs and will see major investment in the town centre.

“Once completed, they will provide everyone in Bishopbriggs with state-of-the-art facilities they will be proud of.

“By phasing the works on these two key facilities, we will ensure that library and Hub services are continually delivered to the people of Bishopbriggs throughout these exciting developments.”

The contractor, Kier Construction, is now on site and is set to close the existing car park to the rear of the Memorial Hall on Sunday 26 February until the completion of the work. A safe pedestrian access will be maintained through the site between Balmuildy Road and Cadder South Halls and Bishopbriggs Tennis Club.

Councillor Hendry added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause and have done our best to notify local businesses, residents and hall users in advance.

“The car park closure is necessary for our contractors to carry out their work and we will work to minimise the disruption to people in Bishopbriggs.”