Work set to begin on £2m library upgrade

Work is set to begin on the controversial £2 million project to transform Bishopbriggs Library.

Construction work to upgrade the facility will begin in June and is set to be completed by December this year.

The project has come in for criticism after it was scaled back by council bosses — with the budget slashed from £5.6 million down to £2.1 million.

Former Bishopbriggs North and Torrance councillor Anne McNair (SNP) accused the council of “selling the people of the town short”.

According to council bosses, library services and the Hub will operate from Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall on Balmuildy Road while the work is being carried out.

The move to the War Memorial Hall will take place between Friday, May 26 and Friday, June 9.

According to the council, a full range of customer services will continue to be offered at the library building during these two weeks, from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Access will be at the rear of the building from Monday, May 29.

The last day of business will be Thursday, June 8 before reopening at the War Memorial Hall on Monday, June 12 at 10am.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “By phasing the works on these two key facilities, we have ensured that library and Hub services continue to be delivered to the people of Bishopbriggs throughout these exciting developments”.

Library services will close at 5pm on Friday, May 26 before reopening at the War Memorial Hall on Monday, June 12 at 10am. During the closure period a facility for the return of borrowed items will continue to operate at the current library between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “Library users are welcome to use any East Dunbartonshire library during the short closure period and can also access a range of free online digital services at httphttps://www.edlc.co.uk/libraries/24-7 -library/.

“We will offer a full service at our temporary home where there will be a selection of popular lending stock for adults and children, WiFi, photocopying and a small number of laptops for public use”.

The combined £3million investment will see the completed War Memorial Hall and new library and Hub building available to the local community by the winter of this year.