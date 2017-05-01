Work on new community centre starts this week

A new community facility to be built in the Auchinarirn area of Bishopbriggs is a step closer after building contractors were appointed.

East Dunbartonshire Council have appointed The Robertson Group to deliver the £4.95m building which has been designed by architect firm Holmes Miller.

Heras fencing is now being installed around the site in the lead up to construction work beginning this week.

The facility will be built on the site of the old Auchinairn Primary School and will provide a range of facilities for local people including a nursery, community hall, café, meeting rooms, play area and much more.

Thomas Glen, the council’s Depute Chief Executive, Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “This is really good news for the community of Auchinairn as we move a step closer to delivering this fantastic new centre for local residents.

“The council has been working closely with the local community to tailor this facility to meet the needs of people living in Auchinairn and I am looking forward to seeing it complete next Spring when residents can take advantage of the many resources it will offer.”

David Cairns, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Central, added: “We are really looking forward to carrying out the construction work for the new community centre and nursery facility in Auchinairn.

“This follows our successful completion at Huntershill and both projects are being delivered under Scape Group’s National Major Works framework.

“The facility will add real value to the local area as well as provide a modern space for Auchinairn residents to enjoy a variety of activities.”

And Mark Robinson, Scape Group Chief Executive, also welcomed the progress being made.

He said: “This is a fantastic project.

“The new building will create state-of-the-art facilities that will serve as a real hub for the residents of Auchinairn.

“Using the framework will ensure the new building gives back to the community in more ways than one, such as use of local suppliers and creation of new jobs and a range of training opportunities for local people.

“It is a genuine win-win for Auchinairn.”