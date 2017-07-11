Women in Business event in Bearsden was huge success

An event for women in business at the newly-opened Bearsden Hub was a sell-out success.

This first Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce Women in Business event attracted around 50 guests and was hosted by Dunbartonshire’s multi-award winning social media guru, Gillian Dick.

The networking seminar launched a programme of events targeted at women in business and those thinking about going into business in Dunbartonshire.

There was an excellent opportunity to network before a fascinating presentation from Scottish businesswoman, Marianne Meehan of Alterity, who gave an insight into her experience across number of sectors and shared some of the techniques she uses as a successful business transformation leader.

Damon Scott, Chief Executive, Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was a great start to this series and we hope to build on the success in the future.

“The feedback was extremely positive so there is certainly a demand for this type of event and it is an area high on the agenda of the Scottish Government.”

The event was run in conjunction with Business Gateway and RBS and was also supported by local tea room café who provided their own-cooked cakes and buffet.

If you are interested in attending future events or finding out more about Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce email admin@dunbartonshirechamber.co.uk, phone 0141 280 0272 or visit the website at www.dunbartonshirechamber.co.uk