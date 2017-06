A female householder in Cumbernauld woke up to find a black-clad burglar in her bedroom around 4.30am.

The terrifying incident happened in Greenrigg Road on Tuesday, June 6.

The man fled and the woman noticed her phone was missing from the bedside.

She discovered he had also been rifling through cupboards and her rear patio door was lying open.

The thief had taken property running in to four-figures.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.