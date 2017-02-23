WIN! Tickets worth £100 for hotel’s charity birthday bash

The award-winning Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden is one year old and preparing to celebrate in style.

A Great Gatsby themed party will be held in Boclair’s Grand Ballroom on Saturday, April 1 starting at 7pm.

And the hotel is giving away two tickets valued at £49pp exclusively to Herald readers. Included in the ticket prize is a delicious three-course meal specially prepared by the hotel’s excellent chefs and a glass of fizz on your arrival.

Entertainment befitting the classic elegance and fun decadence of the 1920s era will make sure you dance into the wee small hours and experience a night to remember.

Boclair House Hotel, with its luxurious decadent art deco interior is the perfect place to host an event themed around The Great Gatsby.

The novel, penned by F. Scott Fitzgerald, evokes the glamour of the time - memorably portrayed in the recent film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan.

The event is an opportunity to get out the satin dresses, jewels, feather boas and elegant dinner suits.

As well as individual tickets at £49pp, partygoers can book a table for 10 at £450.

Ten pounds (£10) from every ticket sold will be donated to the hotel’s chosen charity Glasgow-based Cure Crohn’s Colitis. Every penny raised by the charity goes to fund research into inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. There is no cure and Scotland has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world.

Fallon Cowley, Group Operations Director, said: “We welcome this opportunity to show our support to a local Glasgow charity, Cure Crohn’s Colitis. This is a cause close to our hearts as we have staff members who live with these debilitating diseases.

“As we open the doors to our first birthday party, we hope many people will join us in true Great Gatsby style, and raise some money for a great cause.

“Boclair House Hotel has had a fantastic first year. It has already established itself as an exclusive luxury venue, and as its reputation continues to grow not only in Glasgow, but throughout the country, we remember the special place this historic building holds within the local community”.

To enter, answer this question: Who was the author of the novel The Great Gatsby?

Send your entry, with your name, address and contact number, either by email to liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk or to Boclair House Hotel Contest, M&B Herald, 11 Dalrymple Court, Kirkintilloch, G66 3AA, by the closing date of Wednesday, March 15. Usual rules apply.

Even if you’re not a winner, you can still join the fun. Tickets are available by emailing: events@boclairhousehotel.co.uk or call 0141 942 4278.

For more information on the big birthday bash, visit www.boclairhousehotel.co.uk