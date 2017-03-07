WIN! Tickets for Great Gatsby charity ball

The award-winning Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden is celebrating its first birthday with a Great Gatsby themed party on Saturday, April 1, from 7pm in aid of Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis.

Two tickets priced £49pp are on offer exclusively to Herald readers.

Included in the prize is a delicious three-course meal and glass of fizz on arrival, as well as entertainment.

To enter, answer this question: Who wrote the novel The Great Gatsby? Send your entry, with your name, address and contact number, by email, to liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk or to Boclair House Hotel Contest, Kirkintilloch Herald, 11 Dalrymple Court, Kirkintilloch, G66 3AA, by Wednesday, March 15. Usual rules apply. Pic: Carlo Paloni.