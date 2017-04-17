Widow’s treasured jewellery stolen in Bishopbriggs break-in

A woman has been left heartbroken after thieves broke into her house in Bishopbriggs and stole jewellery gifted to her by her late husband.

The robbers struck at her home at Melville Gardens between Thursday April 13 and Sunday, April 16.

Police said a number of items were taken, including jewellery and are appealing for witnesses.

A reward has also been offered on social media by a friend of the victim to anyone who has information leading to the return of the “sentimental jewellery.”.

She posted: My friends house was broken into in Bishopbriggs area. Jewellery has been stolen of (sentimental ) value. My friend’s husband passed away and there are presents he bought her and also jewellery belonging to him”.

She lists the items stolen as: Female solid gold bangle with clasp this bangle is engraved inside with “Happy 21st birthday Michelle”; male gold chain (the thick style); male gold signet ring; male gold torque bangle (Greek key effect); male curb bracelet gold; female ring distinctive elephant with stones (gold), three light blue stones set in gold ring (female) and gold Russian wedding band.

anyone who can help should contact Kirkintilloch police on 101.