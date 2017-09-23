Why East Dunbartonshire is best for women - Rona Mackay MSP

East Dunbartonshire has great schools, countryside galore ... and is handy for Glasgow.

These are among the reasons given by Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay for the area’s unique distinction as “best place for women to live” when she appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Ms Mackay said: “It was great to be speaking on Woman’s Hour about why East Dunbartonshire is the best place for women to live across the whole of Britain.

“It’s a resounding achievement for the Scottish Government, that two of the best areas, including East Renfrewshire, are in Scotland.

“I spoke about how on a national level, the SNP government has been promoting gender equality and helping women out of poverty with measures like expanding free childcare and the baby box.

“At a local level, we talked about the proximity of East Dunbartonshire to both Glasgow and the countryside - these are two very important factors in making this area so convenient.

“I told how our great schools are sending 97 per cent of leavers onto positive destination and how nationally, we’re seeking to improve all education by lowering the attainment gap.”

She added: “It was also important to point out the women of East Dunbartonshire do not all live well – we discussed pockets of poverty still do exist in our communities.

“It is important we remember this as we move on.”