Ladbrokes SPFL Mascots will battle out a ½ furlong flat race at Friday’s Ladbrokes Lanark Silver Bell Racenight, but who will be crowned the Ultimate Furry Champion (UFC)?

Partick Thistle’s Kingsley (5/2) will go head-to-head with a host of other mascots, including Hoopy the Huddle Hound (11/1) and Broxi Bear (14/1), as well as last year’s winner Cappie the Cat (7/4)

Nutz the Squirrel is chalked up as the 33/1 outsider after finishing last in his previous two outings, while local runner Hammy the Hamsters home advantage could prove good value at 3/1.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “We’ve heard that Cappie the Cat has trained hard for this race, while Hammy the Hamster was spotted sneaking into the local track to test the going, but at this stage it’s too close to call.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting:

Ultimate Furry Championship - 2017

Greenock Morton: Cappie the Cat - 7/4

Partick Thistle: Kingsley - 5/2

Hamilton: Hammy the Hamster - 3/1

Queen of the South: Dougie the Doonhammer 5/1

The Field (Any Other Entry) - 6/1

Motherwell: Steelman - 7/1

Dundee United x2: Terry the Terror - 8/1

Aberdeen: Angus the Bull 9/1

Hearts: Jock the Jambo - 10/1

Celtic: Hoopy the Huddle Hound - 11/1

Hibernian: Sunshine the Leith Lynx - 12/1

St.Johnstone: Super Saint - 12/1

Rangers: Broxi Bear - 14/1

St. Mirren: Paisley Panda 16/1

Dundee: Deewok - 16/1

Dunfermline: Sammy the Tammy - 18/1

Ayr: Pandamonium - 20/1

Stenhousemuir: Wally the Warrior - 20/1

Stranraer: Scooby Blue - 20/1

Forfar: Baxter the Bridie - 25/1

Kilmarnock: Nutz the Squirrel - 33/1