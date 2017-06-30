Who needs Glasto when there’s MugStock?

Forget Glasto - Scotland’s very own family festival of music and merriment is (we’re assured) shaping up to be a super and natural affair.

Homegrown musical heroes The Supernaturals will headline MugStock 2017, which returns to Mugdock Country Park from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31.

The band - most of whom are from East Dunbartonshire - notched up two top 40 albums in the UK and Japan, as well as seven UK Top 50 singles between 1996 and 1998 - including “Smile” “Day Before Yesterday’s Man” and “I Wasn’t Built To Get Up At This Time”.

Band members James McColl, Derek McManus and Gavin Crawford all went to school in Milngavie, so the event is very much “their” fesival.

Lead singer and guitarist James, said, “We’re really looking forward to playing MugStock.

“We played at Milngavie Town Hall in 1998 - which was good fun, and a shorter drive home than usual!

“When we were kids we used to go fishing for pike in Mugdock Loch.

It was a bit of a wilderness in those days - the main buildings were just old ruins with the remnants of a zoo - but it’s completely changed now.”

Also performing will be acts including Mr Boom, ska band Bombskare, singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni, Orkestra Del Sol, alt-blues troubador Dave Arcari, Single By Sunday, China Shop Bull, The Hostiles, Tremblin Bells and more.

MugStock is reckoned to be famous locally for its family-friendly mix of music, theatre, art, comedy, performance, crafts, nature trails, and food and drink.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, chairman of Mugdock Country Park joint management committee, said, “It’s fantastic for East Dunbartonshire to have an event of this size and profile on our doorstep.

“Mugdock offers a great mix of natural beauty, facilities and accessibility - the perfect setting for MugStock.

“As well as boosting visitor numbers, MugStock has helped to introduce a whole new audience to the park - one of the jewels in Scotland’s crown where there’s a wealth of activities, attractions and events all year round.”

MugStock Festival Director Alan Govan said: “We’re delighted to be returning to the beautiful Mugdock Country Park this year for our third festival.

“MugStock is organised on a not-for-profit basis by a team motivated by the sheer love of bringing lovely people together to have a great time in a beautiful place.

“This year we have upgraded facilities, with showers and a steam room.

“We have also enhanced the food and drink offering, with a bigger selection of street food and a bespoke MugStock Ale made for us by local business Jaw Brew.”

For more information visit www.mugstock.org and www.facebook.com/Mugstock