Wheels of fortune for Kirky Powerchair champ

A Kirkintilloch teenager who plays for Clyde Powerchair Football Club scored a winner when he was presented with a new Sports Powerchair.

Jonathon Burns, (14) received the £6,250 chair as part of a deal between Genting Casinos and CHIPS, the charity of the Casino and Gaming Industry.

It was set up to raise funds to purchase specialised powered wheelchairs for youngsters with varying disabilities.

The Powerchair was purchased from a £33,000 charity fund raised by five Genting Casino team members in November 2016, who ran the Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and Half Marathon.

The team at Genting hope it will help support Jonathan, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, in his continued success at the club.

He’s a star of the circuit, with a previous Clyde Caledonia Player’s Player of the Year award to his credit.

Genting head cashier Irene Nuqui, who has helped manage the partnership with CHIPS said: “We are proud to have supported the CHIPS charity for many years and are delighted to have used some of the funds raised to purchase a Powerchair for such a fantastic local organisation.”

Genting VIP executive Gary Ferrari, who nominated the cause, said: “It was a real pleasure meeting Jonathan and other members of the Clyde Powerchair Football Club - we hope the new chair will help the team to go on to even greater success in the future.”

Linda Lindsay, CHIPS founder added: “We would like to thank Genting wholeheartedly for their continued support, we really do appreciate their hard work in raising such a fantastic amount for the charity.

“Through their efforts we have been able to provide independence and mobility to children across the UK and we hope that this most recent donation will help make a real difference to the whole Clyde Powerchair Football team.”

Thanks to the Casino and Gaming Industry, CHIPS has raised over £1.65million, and has presented over 475 wheelchairs to youngsters in the UK.