Wheelie bins set on fire at Boclair Academy

The police are appealing for information after two wheeie bins were set on fire at Boclair Academy in Bearsden.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 6 around 7.55am and youths were seen running across the nearby field soon afterwards.

A police spokesperson said: “This was very dangerous and could have resulted in the school going on fire.

“We’d be keen to hear from anyone who can give us a description of the youths who were seen running away from the scene.”

Please call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 if you have any information or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.