What a load of artistic rubbish

Pupils from Bishopbriggs High School have been shortlisted for the grand final of trash fashion competition Junk Kouture.

The first leg of the competition was open to all secondary school students across Scotland, with teenagers being challenged to get creative with junk that would otherwise find itself in the bin.

The most innovative and fashion forward creations have been shortlisted and will now battle to strut it out in front of judges Una Healy and Louis Walsh at the final.

Now in its third year in Scotland, Junk Kouture inspires aspiring young fashion designers to come up with spectacular creations made solely out of rubbish, while at the same time reinforcing the importance of recycling and reusing waste.

The pupils now face an online public vote, which will determine who makes it to Glasgow’s grand final, where the teens will display their designs in front of a live audience.

Everyone is encouraged to vote to ensure their favourite makes it to the final stage of the competition. You can do this by visiting Junk Kouture’s Facebook page.

The event will see performances from X-Factor runners up Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and Irish singer songwriter Brendan Murray.

The overall 2017 winner will receive £1000 for their school, £500 cash, and iPad minis for their team, and teacher.

The Enterprise and Performance winners will take away a trophy and ASOS and Ticket master vouchers respectively and the winner of the Glamour prize will have the chance to walk the red carpet in their design at the Royal Film premiere in London.

For more information visit www.junkkouture.co.uk, follow on Twitter @JunkKouture or like Junk Kouture on Facebook.