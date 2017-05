It’s only been a couple of weeks since the council elections, but campaigning is now well under way for the General Election.

The candidates for the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East constituency have now been announced.

On Thursday, June 8, voters will be asked to choose from the following:

Stuart McDonald (SNP)

Elisha Fisher (Labour)

Rod Ackland (Lib Dem)

Stephan Johnston (Conservative)

Carl Pearson (UKIP)