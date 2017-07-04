Warning to motorists over road closures in Bearsden

More disruption for commuters as resurfacing works take place in Bearsden over the summer.

East Dunbartonshire Council says the much needed work will result in delays to traffic and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

On Sunday, July 16 and July 23, Drymen Road will be closed between Roman Road/Thorn Road and No 200 Drymen Road. Access to and from the town centre will be via the north side of the junction (Duntocher road end).

From Monday July 24 until Wednesday, July 26, Drymen Road will close between New Kirk Road and Glenburn Road. Access to the town centre via Duntocher road end and exit via Roman road.