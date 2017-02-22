Warning over fake notes in circulation

The police are warning shopowners and local people to be vigilant because fake bank notes are circulating in the area.

The Marie Curie charity shop on Drymen Road, Bearsden, had two fake £5 notes handed in to them recently.

Bearsden resident Alison Carey said: “There are a lot of people who may not know how to check whether they have a real note.”

To check if your banknote is genuine look for the following things: hold the note up to the light and check for the water mark, look for the metallic thread that runs through every genuine note, feel the note, does the paper feel like it normally would do? UV pens are also available online for anyone who wants to check their notes.