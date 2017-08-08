Warning of traffic disruption in Kirkintilloch due to major Orange Order walk

Significant traffic disruption is expected in Kirkintilloch on Saturday because of a major Orange Order procession.

Up to 2,500 people are expected to take part from across Scotland, including 32 bands.

Drivers are being advised to avoid central Kirkintilloch between 12pm and 1.30 pm.

East Dunbartonshire Council said it had received notice from the Provincial Grand Black Chapter of Scotland of a “significant public procession”, leaving from Woodhead Park at 12.15pm after a service.

Parking has been arranged for the buses in the former Tom Johnston House site, Gartconner Primary School and the Southbank Business Park complex of the town.

The parade will process along Lenzie road to Townhead and along Cowgate to Peel Park. After laying a wreath, it will then proceed down West High Street, Glasgow Road and New Lairdsland Road, up Catherine Street to Cowgate and back along Townhead and Lenzie Road to Woodhead Park. It should return between 1.15- 1.45pm.

A council spokesperson said its officers and Police Scotland colleagues have been working to ensure the march takes place safely and with minimal disruption.

Depute Chief Executive Thomas Glen added: “There will be significant additional traffic in the Woodhead Park and Southbank Marina areas as the buses arrive for this gathering and procession and again as the buses depart.

“Traffic will also be required to stop at the junctions along the route of the procession to enable the procession to pass.

“We would advise all those who do not need to bring their vehicles in to central Kirkintilloch between 12 and approximately 1.30 to avoid the area at this time”.

The organisers say they have arranged for appropriate steward numbers to accompany the procession and Police Scotland say officers will also be in place, both accompanying the procession and at key points along the route to ensure that drivers stop at road junctions to enable the procession to pass.

The procession will only take up the side of the road for their direction of travel to enable traffic to flow in the opposite direction.