Warning of further road closures in Kirkintilloch

Motorists are being warned in advance of further road closures, this time in Kirkintilloch.

Barrhill Road will be closed, between junctions with Merkland Drive and Muirside Avenue, from 8am-6pm between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1.

Barrhill Court will also be closed for the same time and dates, from its junction with Barrhill Road to its termination.

The roads are being closed because of resurfacing works.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, alternative routes will be signposted.