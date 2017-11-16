Warning after theft of prescription drugs and needles

A warning has been issued to the public after the theft of prescription drugs.

A quantity of insulin vials and hypodermic needles were stolen from a car parked at Provanmill Road, Provanmill, Glasgow around 6pm on Tuesday, November 14.

Police say the drugs could have potentially serious or fatal consequences if taken by anyone for whom they are not prescribed.

Anyone who comes across the drugs is urged to hand them in to their local police office.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft or that could help police with their enquiries, please contact Shettleston Police Office via 101 quoting reference number 3450/14/11/17.

Details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.