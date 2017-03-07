Warning after dog falls seriously ill from suspected poisoning in Bishopbriggs

Dog walkers have been urged to be vigilant after a family pet fell seriously ill from suspected poisoning during a walk at a popular spot in Bishopbriggs.

The warning comes from Rachel Inch whose parents’ pet dog Archie developed seizures after sniffing around rubbish left along the wooded path behind East Dunbartonshire Council’s Hilton Depot.

A couple of days ago, Rachel posted on public Facebook site Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch and Lenzie: “If anybody walks their dogs along the wooded path behind Hilton Depot, please be careful.

“My parent’s dog has been up at the vet school since this afternoon with suspected poisoning after sniffing around some rubbish at the bins along the path.

“We’re not sure what he’s eaten but he’s had to be put into an induced coma to stop seizures. Please take care walking your dogs in this area!”

Later she told concerned fellow dog lovers that Archie was on the mend.

Rachel posted: “Just to update that Archie has woken up and stopped having seizures this morning. Hopefully he’ll make a full recovery.

“My dad has reported this to the council, and taken some samples up to the vet school for testing. Apparently it was a bag full of a gel like substance.”

The wooded path referred to is behind the depot where the bin lorries are parked and up the hill from Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome.