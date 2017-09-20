Want to get involved in the local community?

Local residents are being invited to go along to Bearsden West Community Council’s next meeting to discuss any concerns they have about the area with the police.

Prior to the meeting on Wednesday, September 27 in Westerton Hall (lesser hall) at 7.30pm, Police Scotland’s local problem solving team, along with a warden from East Dunbartonshire Council will hold their monthly drop-in surgery at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Bearsden West Community Council said: “Local residents are invited to come along to confidentially discuss any concerns they may have regarding the local area.

“The drop-in surgery and the committee meeting provide a great opportunity to engage with local Councillors, Community Police, EDC wardens, etc. They also give a good understanding of what is going on in your local area.”

Bearsden West Community Council is a voluntary organisation set up by statute by the Local Authority and run by local residents to act on behalf of its area.