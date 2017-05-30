Want to feature in an artist’s film?

Families are being invited to help an artist create a series of ‘living portraits’ at Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games on Saturday, June 10.

Trails and Tales will put the focus on the people as artist Graeme Roger creates a Public Art Heritage Film for Bearsden and Milngavie.

Adults, children and young people who live/work in the area are being urged to go along to the games at the West of Scotland FC, Burnbrae, between 11am and 4pm to create moving portraits.

The artist will then edit the portraits together to create a unique tribute to local people, communities and heritage.

The film will be projected onto walkways and pavements at key venues in East Dunbartonshire.

This is an East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) endeavour, supported by Creative Scotland, the Heritage Lottery Fund and East Dunbartonshire Council.

Mark Grant, General Manager of EDLC Trust, said: “This Trails and Tales project is an inspired attempt to capture the people and spirit of Milngavie and Bearsden.

“This is your chance to put yourself in the frame by going along to the Highland Games and getting involved.”

Trails and Tales is an arts and heritage learning programme - from EDLC Trust - which is uniting artists and communities to celebrate local history.

The aim is to create a series of outdoor heritage and art trails in East Dunbartonshire.

For more information visit www.trailsandtales.org, e-mail info@trailsandtales.org or call 0141 777 3092.

You can find out more about artist Graeme Roger at www.wildbird.org.uk