Want a regular stall at car boot sale?

The organiser of a weekly car boot sale which is held every Sunday from 7am to 12pm in the car park next to Arnold Clark and Homebase in Milngavie is looking for regular stall holders.

The £10 entry fee per car paid by stallholders is donated to local charities.

No additional cash is taken from what is sold by the stallholders.

The organiser, Ralph Halley, said: “Do you have plants that you’d like to sell on a regular basis?

“Perhaps you have antiques or jewellery?

“We could even accommodate a farmers’ market.

“I would love to hear from any groups who would like to join us.”

Email ralphhalley@hotmail.co.uk for more information.