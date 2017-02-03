Walking back to sportiness

People are being offered the opportunity to enjoy the football at their own pace by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust.

Walking Football sessions kick off again on Wednesday 8 February in Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre - giving people the chance to keep fit and socialise.

Sessions will be from 1pm to 2pm and cost £2.50, with tea, coffee and biscuits afterwards.

Walking Football is aimed at keeping people aged 50-plus involved with football if, due to a lack of mobility or other reason, they are unable to play the traditional game.

Running is not allowed, meaning a player must have one foot in contact with the ground at all times.

This restriction, together with a ban on slide tackles, is aimed at avoiding injuries and encouraging the sport among those who are physically disadvantaged.

In 2015 East Dunbartonshire became one of the first places in Scotland to launch sessions of Walking Football specifically for people living with dementia when the WALK Project teamed up with Ceartas Advocacy and other

key services in the East Dunbartonshire Dementia Network.

The new season began in August and - after a break during Christmas and January - the sessions begin again on Wednesday (February 8).

Councillor Anne Jarvis, chairwoman of EDLC Trust, said: “Walking Football has proved very popular with players of all types of abilities.

“It’s designed to give people the chance to play the game they love, but reduce the chance of injury. It’s a great way to keep fit, learn skills, have fun and socialise at the same time.

“Even if you have never played football before, this is the perfect introduction to the game and the organisers will help you practice at a level of activity that best suits your needs, making sure you are safe,

comfortable and having fun.

We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from participants and their carers about the many health and social benefits of Walking Football.”

For further information contact Football Development on 0141 578 8431 or e-mail football@eastdunbarton.gov.uk