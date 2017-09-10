Walkathon ghouls just wanna have fun

Glasgow’s fundraising Walkathon event next month has a Hallowe’en theme, and - suitable for all age and fitness levels - everyone is urged to get involved.

Run by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland the October 29 “stride around the Clyde” will be in fancy dress, and all of the cash raised will help people recovering from a stroke - or from diagnosis of a chest of heart condition.

The Walkathon follows a flat urban circular route round the edge of the River Clyde, starting and finishing at the CHSS west of Scotland office within the HUB, at 70 Pacific Quay.

There is a choice of two walking distances - either 6K (three laps) or 10K (five laps).

Andrea McIntyre, event manager, said: “Where else would you get the chance to wear your Halloween costume during the day!

“In addition to the walk we have a health and well-being market within the Hub.

“There will be a concoction of natural sweet treats and pampering products to experience, sample and purchase after completing the walking challenge that will leave people feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!.

“The event was really successful last year and raised almost £10,000.

“This year we are asking everyone to sign up and raise even more in aid of CHSS, helping us to support those people in Scotland who are left feeling isolated, fearful or anxious after a stroke, or a diagnosis of a chest or heart condition.”

There is a small fee of £10 per adult and £5 per child (ages 5-17), under 5’s free.

Every participant will receive a branded t-shirts to wear, and on completion of their personal challenge, a medal of achievement -and there are awards for the best Hallowe’env outfits too.

Registration starts at 10am for the 10K and 10:45am for the 6K.”

To find out more and sign-up visit www.scotlandwalkathon.com or call 0300 1212 999.