Villagers object to former Black Bull being knocked down

Over 50 people don’t want the historic former Black Bull Hotel in Killearn to be bulldozed to make way for flats.

A total of 57, out of 61, are opposed to a planning application for 17 flats on the site.

And a facebook page called “Save the Black Bull”, which is campaigning for the building to remain as pub/restaurant/hotel, now has 303 members.

Iain Howie, spokesperson for “Save the Black Bull”, said: “We are disappointed that there has not been an organised community consultation as the number of objections and the questions raised confirm that this is an extremely important issue for the village.

“Removing the Black Bull from the conservation area of our village takes away an important part of Killearn’s heritage.

“Also, how do we welcome our visitors, worldwide tourists and village hall wedding guests to Killearn without being able to offer them quality hotel accommodation?

“The Black Bull offered job opportunities to our young people, don’t we owe it to the next generation to try to retain these opportunities?

“We fully understand the wish for apartments, including affordable housing in the village, but we believe there are better locations which are more suitable.”

Failed previous tenancies by Punch Tavern has been given as a reason for a change of use however local people believe that a new entrepreneurial owner with vision could make a success of the business.

They would like Punch Taverns to place the Black Bull on the market to allow someone to buy it.

The Black Bull is over 200 years old and was originally used as a coaching inn.

A Punch spokesperson said: “Over the years we have operated the Killearn as a pub/hotel business but it’s viability has declined and it is our belief that it is no longer viable.

“We have taken the decision to look at other options for use which include providing much needed housing in the area.

“We have submitted a planning application on this basis and will let the process take its course with all interested parties being entitled to submit their opinions.”