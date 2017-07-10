Village Hall is growing for it

Milton of Campsie Village Hall now has a small vegetable garden.

Over the past two years young local volunteers have cleared the halls car park garden area and have started growing kale, radish, lettuce, courgette, tomato and onion.

A spokesperson for the village hall said: “It’s incredible to to see our vegetables grow so quickly.

“We have started with a small space and will begin to grow more.

“We want other locals to start growing their own produce and eat healthy.

“The vegetables are free for the local community.

“If anyone wants more information on growing your own local produce call the Campsie Vegetable Growers on 07833 773565.