Views sought on new housing development

The public are invited to view plans for a new housing development in Bishopbriggs.

Cala Homes is hosting an information event on Thursday, January 12, outlining their proposals for the development located off Hilton Park and Meadowburn.

The company intend to submit a detailed planning application to East Dunbartonshire Council.

The information event takes place in the Eagle Lodge at Hilton Road from noon to 8pm.

The site has already been allocated for housing by the council.

The development is expected to include a mix of detached homes with varying home styles, townhouses, as well as a number of one and two-bedroom apartments.

Graham McNeill, Land Director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We are looking forward to sharing our vision with the local community for the site at Meadowburn.

“Whilst we are at a relatively early stage in the development process, we are keen to hear local views on our proposals, with our aim to start on site later this year. Join us on January 12.”

For more details, visit www.cala.co.uk/Bishopbriggs.