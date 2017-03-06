VIDEO: Your chance to see inside the brand new community hub in Bearsden

The new multi-million pound community hub in Bearsden opened its doors today (Monday, March 6) and our photographer Emma Mitchell was there to capture this video.

The long awaited £3 million project, at the former Burgh Hall site on Drymen Road, offers a range of council services under the same roof for the first time.

Bearsden Community Hub

It includes the re-provisioning of the library and community archives from Brookwood as well as improved hall facilities thanks to a full refurbishment.

The new facility will also contain meeting rooms, social work facilities, new public toilets and leisure and cultural services.