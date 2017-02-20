Vic Taylor remembered

Members of the Stobhill Bowling Club visited Glasgow City Chambers recently to place a very special bowling trophy in one of the display cabinets.

The trophy, a gift from former Baillie Jim Todd was to commemorate the work done by the late Vic Taylor, a volunteer in the City Chambers and at Stobhill Bowling Club.

Vic was match secretary at Stobhill Bowling Club for over thirty years and was instrumental in leading the steering group to acquiring Stobhill’s new Clubhouse.

Club members joined Vic’s sister Mina Dunlop in reminiscing and sharing some wonderful memories of this well respected man.

