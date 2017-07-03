Vets’ ‘MOT’ service comes to town

Vet charity PDSA is returning to Glasgow to offer free health “MOT’s” to dogs this month.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetCheck vehicles, which provides free health checks and offers expert pet care advice.

The charity will be appearing locally this month on the following dates –

Tuesday, July 18: 11am to 6pm – Auchinairn Community Centre, Bishopsbriggs

Wednesday, July 19: 11am to 6pm – Twechar healthy Living Centre, Twechar

Thursday, July 20 11am to 6pm – Lennoxtown Memorial Hall, Lennoxtown

Friday, July 21, 9am to 4pm – Hillhead Community Centre, Kirkintilloch

Appointments should be booked in advance by calling 0800 917 2509.

PDSA Vet Nurse Emma McDonald will deliver PDSA’s specially developed ‘PetWise’ MOT for every dog, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs.

These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and a personalised action plan to help owners improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping and ear cleaning are also available free of charge, although donations are welcome.

Microchipping, which is now mandatory for all dogs in the UK, is also available at a small cost, and Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

PDSA Vet Nurse Emma said: “We would love to catch up on the progress of all the dogs we saw on our last visit, and meet any that didn’t manage to get to us.

“We expect to be busy, so we advise pet owners to call and make an appointment.

“By offering free, friendly advice and support, we can help owners make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Glasgow.”

More information is available on PDSA’s website at www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck.