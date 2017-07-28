Vandals target house with green paint

The police are investigating an incident of vandalism of a house on Drymen Road in Bearsden.

Green paint was thrown over the front of the property.

A police spokesperson said: “I can confirm a vandalism to that property on Drymen Road was reported to us yesterday (Thursday, July 27) and enquiries into it are still ongoing.”

If you saw anything please call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.