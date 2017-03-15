Vandals strike this week

Vandals left a trail of destruction in Milngavie precinct this week, with three shop smashed on Douglas Street on Sunday night.

The vandals targeted Greggs, M&Co and Timpsons - the exact times aren’t known - overnight between March 12 and 13.

Officers are checking CCTV camera footage from the precinct and business owners have been made aware of what happened and will be given suitable advice.

There was also an attempted break-in at Reflections hair salon on Stewart Street in Milngavie between 6.30pm on Saturday, March 11 and 9am on Tuesday, March 14.

The owner of the Iron Chef shop on Mugdock Road, Gilbert McVean, said: “This is very worrying and disappointing.

“Hopefully the culprits will have been caught on CCTV.”

Constable Charlene Miller form Kirkintilloch police Office, said: “If anyone notices anything suspicious on their business CCTV or if they saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area please call us on 101.

“If any business is looking for safety advice this can be found on our Police Scotland website and the Milngavie problem solving team can be contacted via 101 or by emailing: GreaterGlasgowLPSTMilngavieGrp1@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”