Vandals strike at West of Scotland Rugby Club

Thugs broke into the West of Scotland Rugby Club in Milngavie and vandalised the grounds - leaving broken glass bottles throughout the stadium and on the pitch.

The vandals also damaged spectator seating at the grounds in Burnbrae, Glasgow Road, sometime overnight on Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27.

There is no cost for the damage yet.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “This wasn’t just a mindless act of vandalism it was also very dangerous.

“It could potentially cause injuries to players as it will be difficult to make sure that every piece of glass is removed from the pitch.

“This was a totally thoughtless act as young children play there.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something which can help with our enquiries.”

Please phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.