Vandals strike at Bearsden Academy - witness appeal

The police are appealing for information in connection with a recent act of vandalism at Bearsden Academy on Stockiemuir Road.

Three large dining room windows were badly scratched at the school sometime between Friday, July 28 and Monday, July 31.

It’s estimated that the repair bill will be about £1,500.

If you have any information which could help the police with their enquiries please call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.