Vandals smash EVERY car window

Mindless thugs smashed every window of a car while it was parked on a street overnight.

The police are appealing to the public for any information which could help them catch the culprits.

The blue Ford Ka was targeted by vandals sometime during the night on Friday, June 9 on Willow Avenue in Bishopbriggs.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries please call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.