Vandals destroy wooden carvings at Cairnhill Woods

Heartless vandals have reduced some local people to tears after they destroyed precious wooden carvings in Cairnhill Woods in Westerton overnight on April 24.

Local Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Westerton Primary School and Cairnhill Woods Group had worked hard to secure funding for the carvings of a fairy and deer for people to enjoy while walking in the woods.

The fairy before it was destroyed.

The beautiful hand-carved fairy and deer were created by Iain Chalmers of Chainsaw Creations.

East Dunbartonshire Council has kindly agreed to reinstall the fairy and Cairnhill Woods Group will replace the deer which was damaged beyond repair.

Cairnhill Woods Group facebook page has urged people to ‘stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to 101’.

One person commented on the facebook page that they were so upset that they were crying.

The deer was destroyed beyond repair.

Other comments included: “That’s awful. So many people love them and appreciate them when they are in the woods.” “Such a horrible thing for the mindless idiots to do! Thanks to EDC for fixing/replacing”

“This is awful and totally mindless, doesn’t look like it’s been done by children either so I’m completely mystified - so many folk walk dogs up there too - can’t believe no one seen anything.”

Kim Kilgour, treasurer of Bearsden West Community Council, said: “It’s a terrible shame - lots of people take a lot of pride in the woods and carvings.

“It is a pity a very small minority of people feel the need to act in a such a thoughtless and destructive way.”

Deer carving before it was destroyed.

This is not the first time that the carvings have been targeted - a wooden bear was stolen from the woods in 2014 - and the thieves attempted to take other carvings as well.