Two drivers have been reported to the fiscal in connection with a string of alleged motoring offences in Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and driving with no insurance at Balmuildy Road in Bishopbriggs around 12.45am on Wednesday, March 15.

Police have also reported a 24-year-old man for allegedly driving with no insurance on Wednesday, March 1 at Torrance Road, Kirkintilloch and failing to provide documents.