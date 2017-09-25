Two reported for Glasgow Science Tower climb

Police have reported two men for allegedly climbing the 417ft tower at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The incident on the 127m (417ft) Glasgow Tower happened at about 6.30pm on Monday, September 18.

Police said they were called to a report of two men climbing the rotating tower, which is the tallest freestanding building in Scotland.

A spokeswoman added: “Both men have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”