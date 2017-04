Two men have been arrested in connection with thefts from a number of premises in Lenzie.

The two, aged 33 and 24 are alleged to have embarked on a two-day shoplifting spree.

It is alleged they stole £372 worth of meat, cheese, alcohol and other items from Millersneuk Co-op around 7.55pm on Wednesday, March 29; Co-op in Kirkintilloch Road around 7pm on Tuesday, March 28 and The Groves around 7pm-7.30pm on Wednesday, March 29.